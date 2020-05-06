Marriott CEO Gives Update on Cleanliness Commitment and #1 Diversity Ranking
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti May 06, 2020
Marriott International's President and CEO Arne Sorenson released a memo today, spotlighting the company’s strengthened commitment to cleanliness at its hotels and detailing measures that are now underway to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across its portfolio of 7,300 hotels worldwide, Marriott is setting into motion a multi-pronged strategy designed to answer the special health-and-safety challenges presented by the pandemic. By elevating hotel standards of cleanliness to new levels, the company hopes to change hospitality norms for the better heading into the post-COVID-19 future.
Marriott’s ‘Commitment to Cleanliness’ Key Components:
—Marriott Global Cleanliness Council: Headed by chairman Ray Bennett, the new Marriott Global Cleanliness Council brings together in-house and outside experts, including specialists in food and water safety, infection prevention and hygiene, and hotel operations. Their collective mission is to innovate a new set of global hospitality cleanliness standards, norms and behaviors that will lead the way forward.
—New Cleaning Technologies: Over the next few months, enhanced cleaning technologies will be deployed at Marriott properties, including electrostatic sprayers and the highest-grade disinfectant products, as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).
—Cleaning Regimen Changes: Cleaning regimens will be added-to at Marriott properties throughout the upcoming months to reflect even higher standards of cleanliness and routine sanitization of hotel spaces. Modifications will also be made to interaction protocols between guests and employees, designed to support recommended social-distancing guidelines.
Introducing Marriott’s Commitment to Clean. Our new initiative provides cleaner, safer spaces for guests & associates, so you can travel with confidence. Watch our video to learn more. pic.twitter.com/qLufN3AWPD— Marriott Bonvoy (@MarriottBonvoy) May 6, 2020
Sorenson wrote in today’s update: “We are all facing a historic battle and most days it is simply about rolling up our sleeves to fight that battle. There are countless moments of humanity and resilience—I see them in how our hotel teams and individual associates are responding to the crisis around them. And that fills me with tremendous hope for the future.”
Concurrently, Marriott also announced that it has been recognized as the number one company in terms of diversity on the DiversityInc’s ‘Top 50 Companies for Diversity’ list for 2020. With this ranking, Marriott becomes the highest-ranking hospitality company on the list for more than a decade and the only one to claim the top spot.
“Being named #1 for diversity at this moment in history feels especially meaningful,” said Dr. David Rodriguez, Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Marriott International. “It takes generations of inclusive leadership, deep commitment and conviction to create a culture of belonging where all associates are treated with dignity and respect. This culture has always been the foundation for our business of hospitality. Even during these incredibly challenging times, our associates have intensified their inspirational efforts to take care of their communities, guests and each other.”
For more information, visit marriott.com.
