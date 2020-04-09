Marriott CEO Issues Update for Customers Amid COVID-19
Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson has issued a new update on the company's ongoing efforts in the community in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as new details regarding its room cancellation policy and changes to Marriott Bonvoy status and points expiration dates.
"For guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival, as long as the change or cancellation is made by June 30, 2020. Please note that any changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences," said Sorenson.
"For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates, between March 13 and June 30, 2020, we will allow the reservation to be changed or canceled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date."
Marriott is also finding ways to assist healthcare workers and others on the frontlines amid the pandemic.
"With support from our credit card partners, American Express and JPMorgan Chase, Marriott has committed to provide $10 million worth of hotel stays for healthcare professionals leading the fight against COVID-19 in the United States," added Sorenson. "The initiative, called Rooms for Responders, will provide free rooms in some of the areas most impacted including New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Newark, New Jersey."
Sorenson also updated Marriott Bonvoy members on changes to their status and points expiration dates.
"We want you to be able to enjoy the status that you earned in 2019. With that in mind, the status you earned in 2019 will be extended to February 2022," he said. "To provide you ample time to redeem points, the expiration of points will be paused until February 2021. At that time, your points will only expire if your account has been inactive for at least 24 months."
Members can also donate their points to COVID-19 relief organizations such as the American Red Cross, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, UNICEF and World Central Kitchen via Marriott Bonvoy’s Giving Platform.
