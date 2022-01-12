Marriott Guests Can Now Purchase Travel Insurance When They Book Hotels
Marriott is now offering guests who live in the United States the ability to purchase travel insurance packages from Allianz Partners when they book their hotel and resort stays through Marriott’s website or mobile app.
The Allianz Global Assistance plans were developed with Marriott and may provide reimbursement on everything that is prepaid, from rooms, airfare, medical emergencies and even trip cancellations due to an illness, injury or other reason.
Other benefits include multilingual experts that can be reached 24/7 in case of emergency or even to help with providing destination information, roadside assistance and more.
The cost of the added travel insurance policy is added to the total cost of the hotel or resort stay, charged in a single transaction. Guests can cancel their policy within 15 days of purchase.
“Taking care of our guests while they explore the world, has always been a core principle for our company and today’s less predictable travel environment, resulting from the pandemic, has made the need to protect travel decisions more urgent," said Peggy Roe, Global Officer, Customer Experience, Loyalty and New Ventures, Marriott International.
“Together with Allianz Partners, we are designing new and innovative ways to provide guests with confidence and peace of mind when they travel. Our industry leading product provides protection for multiple travelers in the party and protects trip purchases beyond the hotel stay. Our new travel insurance product is another example of how we are transforming to provide more thoughtful benefits and value to travelers across their entire trip.”
