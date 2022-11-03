Marriott International To Add 30 Hotels Across Africa by 2024
As part of its continued growth plan, Marriott International has announced plans to expand its operations across Africa with the addition of 30 hotels and more than 5,000 rooms by the end of 2024.
According to Karim Cheltout, Regional Vice President of Development Africa, "Marriott International’s expansion plans reinforce its commitment to Africa and highlight the growth of the travel and tourism sector across the continent. We continue to see opportunities to expand in major gateway cities, commercial centers, and resort destinations across Africa while catering to the region’s ever-changing and evolving markets through our diverse range of extraordinary brands."
Marriott's current select-service brands in the region are led by Protea Hotels by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton. As the most recognizable hospitality brand in Africa, Protea expects to expand its footprint with 10 anticipated additions, including the brand's first properties in Kenya, Malawi and Angola with further expansion in South Africa.
Four Points by Sheraton, known for its authentic timeless design and stylish comfort anticipates the addition of five properties including brand entry into Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cape Verde. The brand also expects to open its second property in Nigeria.
As consumer demand for unparalleled premium and luxury brands remains strong, Marriott anticipates the launch of Delta Hotels in 2023 with the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott Dar es Salaam Oyster Bay in Tanzania. Tribute Portfolio, Westin Hotels & Resorts and the Autograph Collection Hotel brand are expected to join the development pipeline.
The hotel giant also plans five anticipated luxury brand openings by the end of 2024. This will include the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis brands. JW Marriott will also open its first property in the luxury safari space with the addition of the Masai Mara Lodge.
Marriott's current portfolio in Africa encompasses nearly 130 properties and more than 23,000 rooms across 20 countries.
