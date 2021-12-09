Marriott To Debut 30+ Luxury Hotels Next Year
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 09, 2021
Marriott has announced that it will debut over thirty luxury hotels in 2022 alone at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Cannes today, December 9.
Its eight luxury brands include The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari. They span across 68 countries and territories with more than 460 hotels and resorts.
These new 2022 hotels and resorts are expected to open in emerging destinations around the globe, including Portugal, Russia, Australia and South Korea.
“As people reexamine and reprioritize what matters to them most, a shift that has accelerated over the past two years, we’re seeing a real embracing of deeper travel. Our guests are focusing more on where they travel and why they make the journey, seeking to foster a more meaningful connection to the destination as well as the people they meet,” said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands, Marriott International.
The Ritz-Carlton brand is expected to debut The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie and properties in Moscow, Melbourne, Grand Cayman and Naples. The Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand will debut its new property in Jiuzhaigou, China. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is expected to make its inaugural voyage in May 2022.
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts will celebrate the opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl in Qatar in 2022, as well as hotels in Chicago and Belgrade. The St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico will also open in 2022.
W Hotels will open new properties in Algarve, Sydney, Dubai and Toronto in the new year, while EDITION Hotels will open six new properties around the world in Madrid, Rome, Doha, Tampa, Riviera Maya and Ginza, Tokyo. The Luxury Collection will open new properties in India, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Tbilisi, Georgia.
JW Marriott will welcome wellness-centric properties in Cairo, Istanbul, Mexico and Jeju Island, South Korea in the coming year.
For more information or to find a hotel or resort, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Why Barbados Is an Ideal Destination for Any Type of Traveler
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS