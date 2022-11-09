Last updated: 01:47 PM ET, Wed November 09 2022

Meliá Hotels International Grows Luxury Brands in Mexico With Two New Hotels

Hotel & Resort Melia Hotels International Lacey Pfalz November 09, 2022

The pool at ME Cabo, the first ME by Melia property in Mexico. (photo via Melia Hotels International)

Meliá Hotels International continues the international growth of its luxury brands with the addition of two new hotels in Mexico: The Gran Meliá in Riviera Nayarit and the ME by Meliá in Guadalajara.

The ME by Meliá in Guadalajara will be the second of the brand in Mexico following the success of ME Cabo, but the first city hotel in the country for Meliá. This hotel will open in 2023 and feature 150 rooms and suites, a sky pool and rooftop area.

Meanwhile, the Gran Meliá in Riviera Nayarit will be a luxury hotel with 180 rooms and suites located just under an hour away from the nearest airport.

Meliá Hotels International currently operates seven hotels and has another three in its pipeline in Mexico. The Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand is the fastest growing and will be debuting in five other countries across the globe with seven new hotels currently in development.

“The addition of these two new hotels is a major boost to the international growth of our luxury brands, which we will continue to grow in key destinations worldwide,” said Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International. “The debut of the Gran Meliá brand in a country with potential for luxury hotels such as Mexico, is a significant milestone, and I am positive that it will be a resounding success.”

Lacey Pfalz
