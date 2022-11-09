Meliá Hotels International Grows Luxury Brands in Mexico With Two New Hotels
Hotel & Resort Melia Hotels International Lacey Pfalz November 09, 2022
Meliá Hotels International continues the international growth of its luxury brands with the addition of two new hotels in Mexico: The Gran Meliá in Riviera Nayarit and the ME by Meliá in Guadalajara.
The ME by Meliá in Guadalajara will be the second of the brand in Mexico following the success of ME Cabo, but the first city hotel in the country for Meliá. This hotel will open in 2023 and feature 150 rooms and suites, a sky pool and rooftop area.
Meanwhile, the Gran Meliá in Riviera Nayarit will be a luxury hotel with 180 rooms and suites located just under an hour away from the nearest airport.
Meliá Hotels International currently operates seven hotels and has another three in its pipeline in Mexico. The Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand is the fastest growing and will be debuting in five other countries across the globe with seven new hotels currently in development.
“The addition of these two new hotels is a major boost to the international growth of our luxury brands, which we will continue to grow in key destinations worldwide,” said Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International. “The debut of the Gran Meliá brand in a country with potential for luxury hotels such as Mexico, is a significant milestone, and I am positive that it will be a resounding success.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Punta Cana Your Way With Melia Hotels International
For more information on Melia Hotels International, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS