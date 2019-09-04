Mexico Grand Hotels Debuts Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences in Cabo
WHY IT RATES: Incredibly rich, elegant, authentic Mexican touches incorporated into every guest suite, along with unparalleled vistas over the brilliant Sea of Cortez, are sure to make this boutique hotel stay unlike any other you've experienced. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Mexico Grand Hotels, the Los Cabos-based, family-owned hospitality brand, has soft-opened its newest boutique property, Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the company. True to its name, the luxury view-centric property specializes in stunning vistas and impeccable hospitality, offering a Pacific coastal lifestyle with authentic Mexican touches.
Set on a seaside bluff overlooking Land’s End, Vista Encantada elevates hospitality to a sensorial experience. The resort’s 37 spacious suites are outfitted in a tribute to traditional Mexican decor, a colorful blend of locally-sourced textiles, crafts and paintings that reflect the hotel’s warm, ultra-personalized service, with indulgent amenities including 24-hour butler service, 24-hour room service and private Chef service.
“We are very excited to introduce our guests to a new luxury and hospitality experience centered around offering the highest standards of personalized service and the 'home away from home' ambiance that distinguishes our brand,” said Gabriel Ibarra, director of sales & marketing. “Each detail at the resort was carefully selected to create a unique and unforgettable stay for our guests, from the interior design to the culinary offerings to state-of-the-art amenities and spa.”
The property’s Sky Gym houses fitness with unparalleled Sea of Cortez views as part of its view-centric focus. Surrounded by cabanas, the rooftop Sky Pool and outdoor jacuzzi ensure jaw-dropping and unobstructed 360-degree views for guests seeking the perfect photo spot and exclusive poolside retreat.
Offering an array of specialized treatments including massages, body wraps and facials, Milagro Wellness Spa transports guests with ancestral treatments and rustic practices rooted in the natural healing traits of four principal flowers: dahlia used for revitalizing, fortifying and balancing; cempasuchil (Mexican marigold) for nurturing, connecting and calming; amaranth used to restore, hydrate and refresh; sunflower used for energizing, brightening, strengthening. In five state-of-the-art treatment rooms (including one room exclusively for couples), therapy pool, sauna, steam room, fitness center and juicebar, guests are cocooned in natural and organic products under the spa’s holistic approach to wellness. The spa’s endemic treatments recall the serene bliss of the natural Baja surroundings.
Vista Encantada’s culinary concepts include Signature Restaurant Mestizo del Mar, featuring traditional Mexican cuisine with a contemporary flare; El Atico Rooftop & Pool Bar, serving an array of poolside favorites and refreshing cocktails; Fresco Juice Bar, offering a variety of natural, freshly squeezed fruit and veggie juices and smoothies made with organic ingredients; and Lola Mia Deli, serving a fine selection of coffee, sandwiches and pastries. Additionally, guests also have access to Los Riscos, Las Marias Restaurant, Barolo Cucina Italiana, La Trajinera Restaurant and El Eden Tequila & Taco Bar at Hacienda Encantada.
Vista Encantada features one to four-bedroom suites, each including a private balcony in addition to Whirlpool, A/C, living area with sofa bed, fully equipped kitchen, cable/satellite TV, ceiling fan, radio alarm clock, Wi-Fi, mini-bar (restocked daily), coffee/tea maker, iron and ironing board, bathrobes and slippers, hair dryer, and an in-room safe.
The two, three, and four-bedroom suites also feature a private plunge pool and grilling area. Additional features include a fire pit, a Temazcal therapy and meditation area, minimarket & pharmacy, tennis and basketball court, wedding gazebo, meetings and events facilities, business center and laptop rental, free Wi-Fi and Premium Wi-Fi for higher speed, laundry valet/self-service, free valet parking, a downtown shuttle and a kids club. The resort also offers family-friendly activities including horseback riding, bike tours, cooking classes, and more.
For more information, visit VistaEncantadaResort.com.
SOURCE: Mexico Grand Hotels press release.
