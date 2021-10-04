MGM Resorts Proudly Sponsors 24th Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti October 04, 2021
For the 15th consecutive year, MGM Resorts International will sponsor this year’s 24th Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Parade, taking place on October 8 in downtown Las Vegas.
The celebration is the largest annual LGBTQ+ event in Las Vegas, which is hosted by The Southern Nevada Association of PRIDE, Inc. (SNAPI), with events set to run October 8–9. Fittingly, the theme this year is “Together Again”, since the COVID-19 pandemic kept everyone apart last year and 2020’s parade was held only virtually.
An annual PRIDE parade sponsor since 2003, MGM Resorts continues to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Company employees are expected to attend and will march alongside a float created by MGM Resorts Event Productions.
“We are honored to come back together this year to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of National Diversity Relations at MGM Resorts International. "As we look forward to a more diverse and inclusive future, we also will continue to align with the needs and priorities of the communities where we operate. We do better together, and the Las Vegas PRIDE parade is the perfect example of that fact."
The parade pre-show starts at 6:00 p.m. on the main stage, located at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. The parade itself commences at 7:00 p.m., with the parade route starting at Gass Avenue and heading north along 4th Street to Ogden Avenue.
Las Vegas PRIDE is 2-Weeks Away! - https://t.co/dffyi54ehc pic.twitter.com/mf6YxGo45L— Las Vegas PRIDE (@PRIDELasVegas) September 23, 2021
As a company, MGM Resorts has proven itself to be a groundbreaking supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to 2004, when it became the first gaming and hospitality company to offer same-sex health benefits for its employees, and the first in the industry to conduct same-sex commitment ceremonies in its chapels. Ever since, it has stood out as a vocal champion of LGBTQ+ human rights and a considerable contributor to non-profit organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community.
In 2011, the company took the additional step of expanding its supplier and construction diversity programs to incorporate LGBTQ+-owned firms. In 2021, for the 10th consecutive year, the Human Rights Campaign awarded MGM Resorts a perfect score of 100, also naming it one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" in the U.S.
For more information, visit lasvegaspride.org.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS