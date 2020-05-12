MGM Resorts Reveals Health and Safety Plan for Reopening US Properties
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke May 12, 2020
MGM Resorts International has released a "Seven-Point Safety Plan" for reopening its U.S. properties, which have been temporarily closed for the past two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The report released Tuesday outlines the comprehensive health and safety protocols— developed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts including lead health and safety advisor and Vice President of Health Sciences for Colden Corporation Dr. Shannon Magari—the company is implementing prior to welcoming guests back.
The plan includes employee-screening measures such as routine temperature checks and self-screening protocols for guests as well as mandatory masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for all employees. Meanwhile, guests will be encouraged to wear masks in public areas, with MGM Resorts providing them free of charge.
The company is also implementing a six-foot physical distancing policy and utilizing plexiglass barriers and eye protection for employees in areas where maintaining a safe distance isn't feasible. Guests will also have access to custom-built handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas while electrostatic sprayers will be used in many large areas for more efficient disinfection.
Additionally, MGM Resorts is prioritizing air quality and enhancing the effectiveness of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to further minimize the risk of virus transmission.
The company has also established incident response protocols in the event that a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19, including ensuring that the individual in question has access to medical treatment and that any exposed areas are thoroughly sanitized.
Finally, MGM Resorts is eyeing a number of digital innovations such as contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts mobile app and digital food and beverage menus available to view on guests' personal mobile devices via QR code.
"Preparing for the moment we can re-open our doors, MGM Resorts focused on developing a plan that puts health and safety at the center of everything we do. Our 'Seven-Point Safety Plan' is the result of months of consultations with public health experts and outlines our comprehensive approach to welcoming guests back safely," said MGM Resorts Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle in a statement.
"Our properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important. We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely," added Hornbuckle. "We will continue working with experts and following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials and regulators as we evolve these protocols based on the latest information."
Click here to view MGM Resorts' complete Seven-Point Safety Plan.
