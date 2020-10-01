Michelin-Starred Chef Unveils New Menu at Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s Ha’ Restaurant
Chef Carlos Gaytan, the first-ever Mexican chef to be distinguished with a Michelin Star and head of Ha’, AAA Five Diamond restaurant located within Hotel Xcaret Mexico, recently revealed a change in the restaurant’s menu. As usual, Gaytan’s Ha’ promises take guests on a culinary journey of Mexico through a seven-course dinner paired with beer and wines from the Valle de Guadalupe, Aguascalientes and San Miguel de Allende regions in Mexico.
“We want to continue providing an elevated dining experience to our guests,” Gaytan said. “That is why we are focused on providing much more than a meal. We want to connect with our diners and transform their lives through culinary storytelling. Food is one of the bridges that allows tourism to connect visitors with destinations, and we are constantly striving to keep our offer updated and innovative so guests can have an authentic experience” he added.
Starting this month, Ha’s new menu will feature a variety of tasty dishes including Hamachi fritters, pea soup with honey, mascarpone and truffle, Mayan octopus with Guajillo chile marinade, Poblano chile stuffed with ratatouille served with Brie cheese fondue and whole grain mustard, escamoles (ant eggs) with pigweed and bean puree and New York steak with porcini ravioli. To satisfy guests sweet tooth, the restaurant will offer tangerine sorbet and a Marquesita, a crunchy Mexican rolled crepe.
Ha’ is Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s fine dining restaurant, and both the property and the eatery were awarded the AAA Five Diamond certificate as recognition for unparalleled service, outstanding design and impeccable standards of excellence. The restaurant has also been included in the Travellers’ Choice 2020 Awards by TripAdvisor, placing it among the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide.
Additionally, Hotel Xcaret Mexico has revolutionized the hospitality industry by going beyond the traditional all-inclusive offering. Thanks to the hotel’s All-Fun Inclusive concept, guests can enjoy complimentary access to all parks and tours by Grupo Xcaret, transfers to and from the parks as well as to and from the airport, among other perks.
