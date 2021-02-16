Miraval Announces Partnership With National Alliance on Mental Illness
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 16, 2021
Hyatt’s three-resort Miraval brand announced its partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on February 16, 2021.
Miraval and NAMI plan to launch a series of events and programs to promote mindfulness and mental wellbeing.
Miraval, in partnership with NAMI, has created a collection of twelve Sensory Journey videos. These range from Soundscapes for Serenity videos, which feature autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) techniques and Mantras & Meditations videos, in which a Miraval meditation guide will offer grounding meditations.
These free resources will be uploaded to Miraval Resorts’ website in late spring 2021 and will be promoted by NAMI.
The partnership will also host live virtual events with Miraval experts and NAMI representatives who will speak on important topics such as wellness leadership and mindful stress management. Miraval Resorts will support NAMI with philanthropic initiatives as well.
The Miraval brand’s three resorts in Arizona, Texas and Massachusetts are known as wellness resorts: retreats in which digital devices are banned in most public spaces in favor of activities that grow mindfulness and reconnect guests with themselves and the environment around them.
“Throughout its 25-year history, the Miraval brand has helped countless guests re-center their minds and souls, create balance in their lives and elevate their spirits,” said Susan Santiago, head of Miraval operations at Hyatt. “We are all experiencing unpredictable, unprecedented events that can make us feel uncertain and out of balance. Part of staying in balance is learning how to move through time with purpose and mindfulness, and with our new NAMI partnership, Miraval Resorts can positively impact even more people, helping them build resilience and foster peace of mind during these difficult times and beyond.”
NAMI is the country’s largest non-profit organization that provides advocacy, education and free support to those affected by mental illnesses.
“We are delighted to work with the Miraval brand, a pioneer in the wellness space that has long championed mindfulness and its role in fostering a positive outlook,” said NAMI Interim Chief Development Office, Katrina Gay. “We’re excited to tap into the many knowledgeable experts and wealth of resources at Miraval Resorts as we continue our mission to advocate for and support all individuals and families affected by mental illness."
For more information on Austin, Massachusetts, Arizona
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS