Moon Palace Jamaica: Gateway to the Island's Best Attractions
Situated in celebrated Ocho Rios, Moon Palace Jamaica provides the perfect base camp from which to go out and explore the island’s most exciting excursions, natural wonders and cultural gems.
Many attractions are just minutes away from the resort, meaning you’ll have more time to soak in the details of your personal adventure and a short trip back to the cool comfort of your accommodations. The even better news is that you may be able to use any available resort credits to pay for these!
At Mystic Mountain adventure park, take the Sky Explorer state-of-the-art chairlift 700 up to the tropical mountaintop. Then, descend through the heart of the jungle canopy as you make your way down, with sneak-peek views of the seaside rainforest below.
Bobsled Jamaica, the park’s signature attraction, offers guests an exhilarating, 1,000-meter, gravity-propelled ride through the rainforest aboard high-tech, custom-built sleds. The Zip-Line attraction takes visitors soaring from one platform, perched amid the lush jungle canopy, to the next, offering a close-up means by which to explore Jamaica’s dense, tropical landscape.
Another major area attraction and one of Jamaica’s national treasures is nearby Dunn’s River Falls, hailed as one of the most beautiful spots on the island.
Here, popular activities include climbing up the waterfalls themselves, which are 180 feet high and 600 feet long, stopping at one of the natural pools or lagoons to swim along the way.
Another hidden Jamaican gem is Konoko Falls, nestled in the hills only about five minutes from Ocho Rios’ town center. In addition to the beautiful waterfalls and gardens on-site, the property also houses a museum and a small zoo.
Dolphin Cove, located on the shores adjacent to Dunn’s River Falls, features a naturally-occurring cove surrounded by five acres of lush rainforest. Besides the enviable opportunity to swim with these incredible marine mammals in their natural environment, guests get to swim with, hold feed and learn about Caribbean sharks, interact and snorkel with stingrays, and stroll the Jungle Trail, where they’ll also encounter exotic birds, snakes and iguanas.
You can also enjoy lunch or coffee, browse for gifts and souvenirs, play some games for prizes or just relax on the white, sandy beach.
Thrilling river-tubing and zip-lining adventures, potentially accompanied by a journey in a jungle dune-buggy and a trip to Blue Hole, await visitors at the Chukka White River Valley location.
Riding the rapids on a river-tube down the magnificent White River offers an astounding, heart-pumping perspective on the vast beauty of the Jamaican jungle, its inhabitants and historic landmarks. Watch for wildlife, as well, while you sometimes float, sometimes rush along the crystal-clear waterway, depending upon the mood of the river.
If you prefer never having to leave the resort, Moon Palace Jamaica can also provide plenty of water-based activities accessible from the beach.
Guests can opt to join up for a Catamaran Sunset Tour to take in all the exquisite colors of the Caribbean Sea, sign up to soar above the surface on a Flyboard Ride, or set out on a Snorkel Tour to explore the underwater mysteries and marine life to be found right in the resort’s own “backyard”.
