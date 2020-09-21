New 5-Star, Adults-Only Resort Coming to Punta Cana in February 2021
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Lacey Pfalz September 21, 2020
Posadas, one of Mexico’s leading hoteliers, announced on September 21 the opening of its first Live Aqua property outside of Mexico: the all-inclusive, adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana for February 2021, part of the La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana brand.
“We made the decision to adjust our opening timeline to ensure all elements are in place to offer guests the best experiences. As the first international location for the brand, we look forward to a seamless opening as we prepare to welcome guests in the new year,” explained Enrique Calderón, Chief Operating Officer of Posadas.
Located in Uvero Alto, it will feature 750 linear feet of private beaches surrounded by lush tropical greenery. Outdoor spaces, including zen gardens and relaxation zones with fountains and waterfalls, connect this resort to nature and the waters which surround it.
The beach resort will have 347 suites in a sophisticated seaside design, in seven different categories with views of either the ocean, the gardens or part of the 96,875 square feet of the resort’s vast swimming pools. Some of the suites will include private swimming pools and terraces.
Each suite offers essentials such as soaking tubs, 50” flat-screen televisions, espresso machines and aromatherapy and pillow menus to help make guests feel as luxurious as possible.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will also include a signature spa and fitness center, as well as seven on-site restaurants ranging from beachfront dining to fine dining, all supervised by renowned Mexican chef Gerardo Rivera.
A stay at the resort will include Posadas’ Travel with Confidence safety, hygiene and flexibility protocols, which is currently in place across Posadas’ more than 180 hotels.
For more information about the resort, please visit LaColeccionResorts.com.
For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS