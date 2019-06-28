New Gourmet Learning Experiences at Velas Resorts in Mexico
Offering a full range of culinary experiences, Velas Resorts introduces new gourmet workshops at its locations in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Vallarta-Nayarit. Led by the hotels’ team of chefs and mixologists, these offerings range from dessert decoration and making original cocktails with eye-popping garnishes to homemade tortillas and salsas and macarons inspired by Mexican flavors.
Dessert Decoration at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, guests can step into the kitchen to learn from the resort’s star pastry chefs on crafting beautiful works of gourmet art. Participants learn how to make a trio of desserts and then how to adorn them with edible flowers.
Truffles in a chocolate nest are topped with English daisies, carnations and violas. Eclairs are filled with three different custards: coffee, mamey sapote fruit and chocolate-macadamia nut, and topped with edible flowers. Lastly, using lavender flowers and purple calendula, participants make a “bouquet” of filled crepes. This workshop costs $200 USD per person (max six participants).
Cocktail Creations at Casa Velas
Guests of Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta can participate in an immersive cocktail workshop, featuring Mexican-inspired flavors and edible flower garnishes. The workshop takes guests through three different cocktails with ingredients from the resort’s onsite botanical garden.
The Red Goose is a combination of vodka, Cointreau, pomegranate juice, raspberries, blackberries, lime and simple syrup. It’s topped with edible violets for a strikingly vibrant drink. The elegant Fresca Brisa integrates gin with chartreuse, rosemary syrup, lemon juice and grapes, and is garnished with lovely white begonias. Sabor A Ti, the third cocktail on offer, combines mezcal with lime, cranberry and pineapple juices as well as simple syrup and fresh mint. This workshop costs $70 USD per person (max six participants).
Homemade Tortillas at Grand Velas Riviera Maya & Velas Vallarta
At Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta and Grand Velas Riviera Maya on the Mexican-Caribbean coast, guests can learn to make traditional Mexican tortillas by hand. The resort chef guides participants on white and blue corn tortillas plus tortillas that feature superfoods like spirulina, turmeric, matcha and spinach. Participants can fill or top their tortillas with a variety of add-ons.
They’ll also receive instructions on food photography for taking excellent pictures of their creations to post on social media. This workshop costs $40 USD per person (max eight participants). At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, guests gather year-round on the terrace of its Mayan restaurant, Chaka, with one of the hotel’s top chefs. Participants make tortillas and learn to craft accompanying salsas. This workshop costs $120 USD per person (max twelve participants).
Mexican Macarons at Grand Velas Los Cabos
On the Baja California peninsula, Grand Velas Los Cabos offers a macaron-making workshop where Mexican flavors are integrated into the fan-favorite French cookie. Guests craft macarons with Mexican tequila, damiana, mole, pistachio and more. This workshop is included in the nightly rate (max ten participants).
All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more.
