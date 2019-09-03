New Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Marks the Brand’s 30th Portfolio Property
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 03, 2019
On September 1, 2019, Hard Rock International opened its first hotel in the tropical Maldives, making it the 30th worldwide hotel property to bear the brand’s legendary name and signature concept.
Just a fifteen-minute boat ride away from Malé International Airport, the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers 178 guestrooms, with options ranging from family suites and beach villas to one- and two-bedroom overwater villas. Catering to visitors who share a profound musical appreciation, the new hotel opens as part of CROSSROADS Maldives—the country's first and only integrated entertainment and leisure resort complex, and the largest integrated resort in the Indian Ocean.
CROSSROADS, which encompasses nine islands and a lagoon over four miles wide, consists of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and The Marina: An Entertainment Island. The Marina boasts a luxurious 30-berth yacht marina, extensive retail space, and such world-class facilities as the Hard Rock Café, Café del Mar beach club, Junior Beach Club and Camp, Maldives Discovery Centre and CROSSROADS Event Hall.
Unique to this hotel, the two-bedroom Silver Family Suite gives kids and adults plenty of personal space and direct beach access, while the 4,950-square-foot Rock Star Villa outpaces them all by boasting its own infinity pool, spacious outdoor living areas with a tuk-tuk bar on the terrace, panoramic ocean views and even a private boat jetty.
Dining options on-site include the brand-signature Sessions restaurant, where an ingredient-driven menu features contemporary dishes inspired by a range of international flavors, served in an indoor-outdoor seating environment. The Elephant and The Butterfly is an iconic beachside restaurant and bar where Pan-Latin cuisine is presented in a picturesque oceanfront setting. And, the brand’s classic Hard Rock Café concept, located at the Marina @ CROSSROADS, serves the American classic fare that it’s well-known for, amid a mix of rare music-industry memorabilia and timeless rock tunes.
The hotel appeals to music-lovers with an array of brand-signature offerings, including “The Sound of Your Stay” program, which can deliver complimentary Crosley turntables to guests’ rooms or even Fender guitars for guests to rock out on their own. These can be reserved at the front desk, accompanied by a set of headphones to avoid any noise complaints.
The resort includes a Rock Shop, which retails brand merchandise, as well as Roxity Kids Club and Teen Spirit Club for guests ages three through seventeen. The full-service Rock Spa showcases a unique, wellness-enhancing program called Rhythm & Motion—touted as the world’s first fully immersive, music-centric spa menu, which makes amplified vibrations, and their accompanying patterns and pressures, the foundation of its treatments.
For more information, visit HardRockHotels.com/Maldives or CrossroadsMaldives.com.
