New Radisson Blu Punta Cana to Appeal to Wide Range of Travelers
Claudette Covey November 19, 2020
The newly opened Radisson Blu Resort & Residence, Punta Cana is an excellent option for a diverse range of travelers, said Francisco Jorge, vice president of ACH Hotels & Resorts, which manages the property.
“We are a family-friendly hotel, so multigenerational trips are a big segment of our target audience,” he said, adding that the resort is equipped with two- and three-bedroom suites and a Kids Club.
“We are also looking to attract discerning young travelers, young professionals that value personalized service and attention to detail and are looking for a vacation equal parts fun in the sun, and active exploring,” Jorge said. “The hotel offers a wider range of activities, from cooking classes to Cross-Fit, that I think will be very appealing to this group.”
The Dominican Republic resort is also catering to “an older crowd,” which already knows and trusts the Radisson Blu brand,” he added. “They probably are familiar with the brand from a business trip or a city vacation in Europe or the Middle East, where most of the properties are, and we want to be able to show them that we can provide the same high-quality service and upscale stay, but in a tropical setting.”
In terms of selling points for travel advisors, Jorge stressed that “first and foremost” they can assure clients know that the Radisson Blu brand standards are being met. “This is, in our opinion, the main selling point,” he said. “Guests that choose our resort can expect stylish spaces, close attention to detail and outstanding service that make for a memorable experience, just as any Radisson Blu property would deliver.”
Another key sell is the resort’s location. “We are in a privileged spot in Cabeza del Toro Beach,” Jorge said. “This means we have the white sandy beaches that have made the Punta Cana region world famous, but we are in a quieter area, right next to the Bavaro Lagoon, which provides an added sense of exclusivity to our already upscale offering without having to go to a remote location – and we are only 15 minutes away from the airport.”
Travel advisors can also recommend the resort to their foodie clients. “We work closely with many travel agents, and they tell us many of their clients are weary of booking an all-inclusive resort because they associate it with substandard food,” Jorge said. “From a market-style restaurant using locally sourced ingredients, to a Mediterranean fusion and an outdoor grill, our outstanding gastronomy should set us apart from all-inclusives everywhere.”
Last but not least, the resort puts health and safety first.
“We know that traveling in the times of COVID-19 comes with a new set of challenges, but agents can rest assured that we have very strict protocols that will keep our guests and staff healthy,” Jorge said. “Also, for agents looking to sell last-minute holiday trips, the guarantees that the Dominican Republic is offering as a country, should help them seal the deal. The Dominican government is offering free health insurance to travelers that check into a hotel before December 31, 2020.”
The property, which opened on Nov. 10, 2020, features 164 suites that are set in 12 buildings; dining options that include Caribbean, Italian and Asian-fusion cuisine; a large pool, a spa and hair salon; fitness center hosting group fitness classes and more.
