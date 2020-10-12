Radisson Hotel Group Unveils Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown
Hotel & Resort Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey October 12, 2020
Radisson Blu unveiled its first Canadian property, the 157-room Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown, which formerly operated as the Radisson Admiral Toronto-Harbourfront.
The hotel, which was the recipient of a top-to-bottom renovation, has implemented the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program, developed in conjunction with SGS, a top inspection, verification, testing and certification company.
The property’s debut marks the launch of the brand’s expansion into North America and the Caribbean, with hotels scheduled to open in Anaheim, Calif.; Fargo, N.D.; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic by year’s end.
“As the world gears up to travel again, we are accelerating the growth of the Radisson Blu brand with a series of openings starting with Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown, which also marks the brand’s entrance into Canada,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group.
The property, which is located at 249 Queen's Quay W, features light and airy guestrooms with hardwood floors and views of Toronto and Lake Ontario.
The Watermark Restaurant, which will be fully open next year, puts the focus on the Canadian cuisine that capitalizes on locally sourced ingredients.
The property features a 24/7 grab-and-go market featuring food, coffee, beer and wine.
The Lakeview Pool Lounge is equipped with a rooftop pool, proffering up views of the CN Tower and the lake.
Radisson Blu Toronto also boasts 12,000 square feet meeting space, a fitness center and underground parking.
For more information on Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts, Toronto
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS