New Resort Management Deal for Zoetry Curacao Resort & Spa
Hotel & Resort ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff September 16, 2021
Apple Leisure Group (ALG) has announced a new resort management deal for Zoëtry Curacao Resort & Spa.
The property will be comprised of two adjacent locations that include the former Floris Suite Hotel and the beachfront Spazio section, which is a new addition to the property.
The resort is scheduled to open in November of this year in the Floris section of the property with the Spazio extension following in November of 2022.
"As the Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts brand grows to meet demand for luxury travel experiences in coveted destinations, we are confident in establishing a brand presence in Curacao as part of our development strategy," said Javier Coll, group president of global business development. "The brand has expanded globally to Europe, Mexico and across the Caribbean, and now with the addition of Curacao, guests can continue to explore the sophisticated, boutique brand in a popular new destination on the rise.”
Zoëtry Curacao Resort & Spa is located in on Piscadera Bay in Willemstad and is made up of 72 renovated rooms and 53 unique Spazio beachside rooms and suites. There will also be three restaurants, three bars including a pool bar, a cafe, two pools, a fitness center, a tennis court and a luxury spa, plus access to a private white sand beach.
Guests will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts’ Endless Privileges. The resort will be appointed with exceptional amenities, high-end accommodations, o check-in or check-out hours, gourmet cuisine, unlimited top-shelf spirits, 24-hour concierge, cultural enrichment activities, and more.
