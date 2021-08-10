Apple Leisure Group Expands Zoëtry Brand
Hotel & Resort ALG Vacations Lacey Pfalz August 10, 2021
Apple Leisure Group (ALG), has expanded its Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts to seven, adding the Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos and Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia to its portfolio.
The Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos was part of the collection until 2015, when it began operation as an independent hotel. It will now reopen as a Zoëtry hotel once again in November 2021. As a boutique hotel, it will feature 60 rooms and suites with incredible views of the Sea of Cortez, as well as two restaurants, two bars and four pools.
Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, formerly the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, will offer 124 rooms and suites located alongside a marina, boutique shops and more. With four restaurants, four bars, two pools and a spa, guests can enjoy everything St. Lucia has to offer both on- and off-property. The reopening date has not been finalized.
Earlier this year, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts made its debut in Europe with the opening of Zoëtry Mallorca Wellness & Spa, located on the island of Mallorca, Spain.
These luxury resorts offer Endless Privileges benefits, which include amenities like unlimited drinks, 24-hour concierge, cultural enrichment activities and more.
“Demand for boutique resorts is at a high, as travelers crave more intimate experiences in a setting that prioritizes luxury, personalization and safety. Understanding how to optimize this segment for profitability can be a challenge, especially in a volatile market,” said Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development. “For more than 13 years, AMResorts has provided successful brand-management services through the Zoëtry brand for resorts that are truly unique, while offering guests a consistent, reliable stay from property to property.”
