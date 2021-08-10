Last updated: 05:43 PM ET, Tue August 10 2021

Apple Leisure Group Expands Zoëtry Brand

Hotel & Resort ALG Vacations Lacey Pfalz August 10, 2021

Zoëtry's spa treatment preparation
Zoëtry's spa treatment preparation. (photo via AMResorts)

Apple Leisure Group (ALG), has expanded its Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts to seven, adding the Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos and Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia to its portfolio.

The Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos was part of the collection until 2015, when it began operation as an independent hotel. It will now reopen as a Zoëtry hotel once again in November 2021. As a boutique hotel, it will feature 60 rooms and suites with incredible views of the Sea of Cortez, as well as two restaurants, two bars and four pools.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, formerly the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, will offer 124 rooms and suites located alongside a marina, boutique shops and more. With four restaurants, four bars, two pools and a spa, guests can enjoy everything St. Lucia has to offer both on- and off-property. The reopening date has not been finalized.

Earlier this year, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts made its debut in Europe with the opening of Zoëtry Mallorca Wellness & Spa, located on the island of Mallorca, Spain.

These luxury resorts offer Endless Privileges benefits, which include amenities like unlimited drinks, 24-hour concierge, cultural enrichment activities and more.

“Demand for boutique resorts is at a high, as travelers crave more intimate experiences in a setting that prioritizes luxury, personalization and safety. Understanding how to optimize this segment for profitability can be a challenge, especially in a volatile market,” said Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development. “For more than 13 years, AMResorts has provided successful brand-management services through the Zoëtry brand for resorts that are truly unique, while offering guests a consistent, reliable stay from property to property.”

For more information, please click here.

For more information on ALG Vacations, AMResorts, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Los Cabos, St. Lucia

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Holston House Nashville

You Can't Top These Southern Rooftop Pools

Karisma Expands Azul Beach Resorts Brand

Sandals Gifts Caribbean Olympic Medalists Free Stays

LEGOLAND New York Completes Reopening With New Hotel

Newest Resorts World Hotel Debuts at NYC's JFK Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS