New Study Shows Travel Preferences Have Changed for Americans
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood March 04, 2022
A new study highlighted how preferences for American travelers have changed since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020 and identified the most in-demand and out-of-touch amenities so far in 2022.
According to Hotels.com’s 2022 Amenity Report, bathtubs were the most-searched hotel amenity during the peak of the pandemic, with searches up 25 percent in early 2022 compared to 2019. The number of travelers researching spas also grew by 35 percent.
The study found searches for ski-in/ski-out hotels are at peak levels, up 50 percent since 2019, while kitchens were the second most sought-after amenity in 2021, receiving 15 percent more inquiries year-over-year.
“The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we search for our next hotel stay,” Hotels.com senior brand manager Mel Dohmen said. “The amenities we love and are looking for in 2022 reflect everything we've felt and experienced over the past few years.”
“From hotels that helped us relax and take the edge off to those that complemented new hobbies like cooking and skiing, there's a lot to learn about where travelers are going this year based on how they search for the perfect hotel stay,” Dohmen continued.
While some trends have been positive, research on properties with free Wi-Fi is down 50 percent and hotels with business facilities have seen searches drop by 40 percent. Inquiries on properties with a gym were down over 30 percent last year, but have once again increased in early 2022 by 65 percent.
The importance of families was also highlighted in the report, with searches for properties with cribs (up 65 percent), childcare (up 45 percent) and connecting rooms (up 20 percent) have all increased by double digits.
