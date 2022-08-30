Nobu Hospitality Signs Thailand-Wide Development Agreement with AWC
Iconic luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality today announced the formation of a partnership with Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC). The two companies have just signed an exclusive Thailand-wide development agreement and announced the start of two exciting new projects coming soon to Bangkok.
Through the agreement, both parties have committed themselves to work collaboratively to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and restaurants across Thailand, and are exploring potential locations in some of the Southeast Asian nation’s most intriguing destinations.
In Bangkok, the planned Nobu restaurant will inhabit the top floor and rooftop of the Empire Tower, an iconic mixed-used skyscraper in the Sathon business district, ideally situated at the city’s center. The Nobu restaurant will therefore boast immensely impressive panoramic views over the Thai capital city’s skyline and the Chao Phraya River, which will only serve to offset its elevated design and enhance an already exquisite dining experience.
The partners will soon be announcing the location of the signed Nobu Hotel in Bangkok, along with the entirely unique and distinctive design and experiences being planned as part of its development.
“It is an honor to be partnering with the visionary Wallapa Traisorat and the powerbase that she has carefully built with Asset World Corp Public Company Limited,” said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. ‘Our strategy is to work with regional development partners in Asia who embrace our unique business model and share the same passion for luxury and high-quality products.”
“With Wallapa Traisorat and AWC, we have a dynamic relationship and partnership built on the foundations of trust and respect, with a vision to enact an exciting and differentiated hospitality offering. We are excited to move forward with the first phase of this partnership in Bangkok whilst carefully planning further developments together,” he added
Chief Executive Officer and President of AWC, Wallapa Traisorat, said, “It is our great pleasure and honor to sign the development agreement for an exclusive collaboration to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Thailand. The parties are exploring further development locations in Thailand’s most compelling destinations. We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Nobu Hospitality on this exciting project at the best location in Bangkok.”
She continued, “With Nobu’s iconic brand, F&B expertise, lifestyle hospitality experience and massive recognition of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, together with many of the world’s best awards, including the # 1 Best Resort Hotel in Continental U.S. 2021, we believe this collaboration will create a unique luxurious F&B lifestyle hospitality destination for Thailand tourism industry that will attract travelers from around the world.”
