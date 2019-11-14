Now's Your Chance to Stay in a Nutella Themed Hotel
A pop-up Nutella themed hotel is set to open in California's Napa Valley next year, but only for a weekend.
Three lucky winners and their plus ones will be able to indulge in the delicious hazelnut cocoa spread while experiencing Hotella Nutella over three days from January 10-12, 2020.
All you have to do is upload a one-minute video showcasing your passion for Nutella at breakfast at HotellaNutella.com for a chance to win a weekend stay. The contest is open to U.S. residents who must enter by midnight ET on December 8 to be eligible. Winners will also receive free roundtrip flights.
Highlights of the hotel, which is a converted private residence, include a walkway lined with Nutella jars and oversized Nutella pillows, rugs, wallpaper and other decors in a branded kitchen and bedroom.
Meanwhile, some of the guest perks include a "breakfast dinner" with Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian, a soul food brunch with TV personality and Brown Sugar Kitchen owner Tanya Holland and pancake art lessons from Dancakes.
"Hotella Nutella reimagines the joy of the hotel stay with a special breakfast experience that allows fans to enjoy Nutella in new and different ways," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Nutella North America, Ferrero. "We hope our guests learn how to recreate the magic of Hotella Nutella at home, giving them more opportunities to gather with friends and family to enjoy a special breakfast."
The contest comes on the heels of a similar offering from Taco Bell, which opened a pop-up hotel of its own in Palm Springs, California, selling out all 70 rooms in only two minutes.
