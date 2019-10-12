Last updated: 04:47 PM ET, Sat October 12 2019

One Dead, More Hurt After Collapse of Hard Rock Hotel Site in New Orleans

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 12, 2019

Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans Collapse
This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The partial collapse of a building at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans killed at least one person and injured 18 others on Saturday morning.

At least three other people were still missing as of Saturday afternoon, authorities told CNN.

The upper three floors of the building collapsed around 10:15 a.m. local time. Officials now fear that an unstable crane attached to the building could also collapse, prompting the evacuation of several surrounding buildings in the area of Canal and Rampart streets.

"Our biggest fear right now is the crane. It weighs several tons," Tim McConnell, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent told CNN.

The cause of the collapse is currently under investigation.

"There was an obvious structural failure," said Royce Duplessis, a Louisiana State Representative who was at the scene. "Structural engineers are currently assessing what led to the cause of the collapse."

Hard Rock issued the following statement:

