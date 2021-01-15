Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resorts Adding Free Onsite COVID-19 Testing
January 15, 2021
To help comply with mandatory testing regulations implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Palace and Le Blanc Spa resorts have expanded their Purely programs.
Officials from Palace and Le Blanc Spa revealed that all of the company’s properties in Mexico and Jamaica would offer onsite COVID-19 antigen testing, a required amenity for travelers returning to the United States.
Testing on Palace properties will be conducted at no cost to guests traveling to the U.S. and results will be available within 30 minutes, providing visitors with the documentation necessary to return to America.
Travelers will be able to schedule their departure test as soon as they check-in.
For other guests returning to countries that require PCR testing instead, Palace and Le Blanc Spa employees will help facilitate testing onsite through a third party, but additional fees will apply.
As for visitors who test positive, the resort company revealed it would cover the cost of quarantine for up to 14 days at no cost to guests, for up to two guests per room should both guests test positive.
Additional rapid tests will be available at $19 per guest.
