Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts Unveil New Wedding Inspirations
October 19, 2020
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts are excited to announce new, unique and completely customizable wedding inspirations for brides featuring fresh, sophisticated options for destination weddings. The brands created a combination of elegant and classic looks inspired by the destinations and resorts themselves. Reflecting the ambiance and soul of each property, the new designs are contemporary yet timeless, allowing brides to customize the look of their special day.
“As engagement season is upon us and bookings for destination weddings are on the rise, we decided it was a great time to unveil our new decoration inspirations to showcase the variety of unique décor available,” said Deyanira Sosa, U.S. Groups & Weddings Sales Director at Palace Resorts. “We want our couples to know these fresh and new inspirations are not only the best in style but are also 100 percent customizable to cater to individual styles and needs of each couple, which sets us apart from our competitors.”
Palace Resorts Wedding Offerings
The new inspirations at Palace Resorts derive from the local culture as well as the look and feel of each unique resort. Options include bohemian tropical décor, with vivid flowers and gorgeous greenery, giving it that relaxed, laid-back vibe; a classic church wedding with beautiful green and white florals, clean lines with a touch of sophisticated elegance; a gorgeous South Asian wedding inspiration with an abundance of deep, richly colored flowers and mood lighting from countless candles; and a swoon-worthy neutral wedding inspiration featuring pearl and sand tones.
New Palace Resorts Inspirations
—Complimentary Collection Simple yet elegant décor, the focal point truly is the couple and the breathtaking backdrop of the turquoise ocean.
—Divine Beautiful green and white florals, with clean lines and a touch of elegant sophistication with oak church pews.
—Pure Paradise An abundance of white florals with a pop of color from monstera and palm leaves as well as velvet stools for guests make this inspiration chic yet elegant.
—Island Bliss True island vibes, with monstera leaves, palm leaves, richly colored seasonal tropical flowers, white lanterns, and gold Cartier chairs.
—Tropical Sunset A circle wedding arch with a mixture of birds of paradise, ginger lilies and monstera leaves, natural cross-back chairs giving couples a true Caribbean island feel.
—Tropical Traditions Bamboo ceremony mandap adorned with a variety of beautiful florals, Chiavari chairs and lanterns lining the aisle.
At Moon Palace Jamaica, the Island Bliss inspiration personifies the soul of Jamaica with monstera leaves, palm leaves, richly colored seasonal tropical flowers, white lanterns, and gold Cartier chairs. As with most outdoor wedding venues at Moon Palace Jamaica, sweeping views of the turquoise waters from the Caribbean Sea will be the backdrop.
For those couples looking for that wow factor, Palace Resorts also offers unique options reflecting the local cuisine, including a delicious ice cream cart, churro cart, Yucatan crepe cart, Mexican street corn cart, or even their very own Tequila and Mezcal station, a favorite among couples. There is an inspiration for every couple’s budget, from our complimentary option to our customizable options, with prices varying based on the couples’ tastes and needs. Click here for more information.
Palace Resorts also offers incredible benefits when brides book their dream wedding, including the Free Weddings Essentials promotion. Available only at Palace Resorts, this promotion includes $20 per room per night in wedding credit to use toward wedding essentials such as designer wedding cakes, stunning floral arrangements, inspiring décor, innovative audiovisual services, amazing entertainment, and gorgeous photography and video.
Le Blanc Spa Resorts Wedding Offerings
The new Le Blanc Spa Resorts inspirations are an ode to what the brand is known for—classic elegance and luxury. Once again, we let the destinations and resorts guide the style for the new inspirations. Dominant colors include white and neutral tones with a hint of metallic, which adds a touch of glitz and glam throughout.
Couples getting married at the adults-only, luxury all-inclusive brand in Cancun or Los Cabos will receive added bonuses with standard wedding packages. These include incredible services such as a personal wedding coordinator, the wedding ceremony location, five additional hours of private events, and a personal butler the day of the wedding. There is an inspiration for every couple, from our complimentary option to our customizable options, with prices varying based on the couples’ tastes and needs. Click here for more information.
New Le Blanc Spa Resorts Inspirations
Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun:
—Complimentary Collection Beautiful wooden arch adorned with free-flowing fabric, beautiful floral arrangements and classic Chiavari chairs.
—Sunset Perfection Gold contemporary wedding arch topped with a stunning floral arrangement, including pampas grass, greenery and white seasonal blooms, antique benches give this inspiration a chic, beachy feel.
—Love Blooms A swoon-worthy gold circle wedding arch adorned with brilliant white florals, including aleli, carnations, roses and matthiolas, romantic lighting from lanterns and candles lining the aisle, and luxurious Chameleon chairs.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos:
—Complimentary Collection The striking rooftop arch is lit to perfection, along with stunning floral arrangements and Louis XV chairs.
—Desert Dreams An incredible white wooden arch topped with beautiful white seasonal florals, lanterns with pillar candles lining the aisle, and Louis XV rattan chairs make this inspiration a dream come true for any couple.
—Oceanside Elegance A semicircular wedding arch with a hanging lantern and accentuated with tasteful floral arrangements as well as aqua and turquoise velvet ottomans and Acapulco chairs pay tribute to the stunning, turquoise Sea of Cortez.
At Le Blanc Spa Resorts, brides will enjoy Elegant Beginnings, a promotion which includes five additional hours of private events, floral arrangements for the couple upon arrival, two-hour access to the Blanc Spa Bridal Suite for the bride on her wedding day, four-hour access to the Hospitality Suite on the wedding day for the groom, complimentary airport transfers for the couple, and much more.
New Safety and Cleanliness Initiatives
Couples can also rest assured the entire experience will be safe for them and their guests with our new Purely Palace and Purely Le Blanc advanced safety and cleanliness initiatives. This new program includes more than 250 enhanced preventive actions across all points of contact, going above and beyond the stringent measures already in place. Our complete strategy for cleanliness, which includes everything from crowd control in public areas to enhanced sanitation for all guests’ accommodations and suites, can be found here.
New Virtual Option
With more and more couples opting to elope or have smaller, more intimate weddings because of COVID-19 or for other reasons, Palace Resorts also enhanced our live streaming capabilities at every property. This way, guests not able to physically attend the wedding can still be a part of the couple’s special day from the comfort of their home, truly making it a special day for all.
SOURCE: Palace Resorts press release.
