Palace Resorts Guests Get Access to Thrilling Outdoor Adventures
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Laurie Baratti December 19, 2020
Palace Resorts’ collection of ten oceanfront, all-inclusive, luxury resorts, located in some of the Caribbean and Mexico’s most awe-inspiring natural settings, are the perfect jumping-off points for guests to go exploring and adventuring amid tropical jungles, tranquil cenotes and mesmerizingly beautiful coastlines.
Here’s a look at just a few of the offsite offerings available at various Palace Resorts properties to help guests immerse themselves deeper into their destination’s outdoor glory.
Non-motorized watersports equipment is always on hand at the resorts for guests to enjoy, but those who want to take the excitement up a notch will appreciate the ‘Snorkel Xtreme’ offsite excursion, available in Akumal, Mexico.
Participants are guided on a snorkeling experience in the enchanting underwater world of Yal Ku Lagoon, filled with tropical fish and sea turtles. The next stop is an exciting adventure park, where guests can zip-line their ways along the treetops and rappel down into the heart of the jungle. After the adrenaline-filled portion of their day, guests finish by snorkeling in a crystal-clear, freshwater, underground cenote among ancient stalactites and stalagmites.
Also in Mexico’s Riviera Maya region, the adrenaline-filled ‘ATV Xtreme Ziplines’ adventure awaits Palace Resorts guests who want to try it all!
Start by racing across the jungle astride the region’s most-powerful fleet of ATVs, CAN-AM Outlander Max XT 450s, before arriving at an extreme zip-lining course. Climbing high into the treetops, guests can brave a circuit of seven ziplines and choose from five different zip-lining styles. After working up a sweat, it’s time to cool off by swimming or snorkeling in a peaceful, cool, underground river.
The ‘Yaaman Full Hundred’ excursion in Jamaica takes guests to experience history, culture and adventure all in one place at Yaaman Adventure Park—the island nation’s newest adventure and cultural attraction, which occupies over 1,000 acres in St. Mary parish, just five minutes outside Ocho Rios.
Here, guests have their choice of mud buggy or ATV and will also embark on a Secret River tour, take a Great House tour and savor the flavors of Jamaican cuisine, experience an unforgettable camel encounter and take an enchanting stroll through the Bird Aviary, where local and exotic birds flit overhead, and may even be enticed to eat out of people’s hands.
The aptly-name ‘Gimme All’ Mexican rainforest adventure packs a host of unforgettable outdoor experiences into a single day. Tour-goers zoom across a hair-raising 10-zipline circuit—and one of the world’s fastest ziplines—above the Riviera Maya treetops.
Adventurers also brave the Skywalk rope course over the nine air bridges and test their nerve on an insane, free-fall bungee swing. They’ll go on to tear across the jungle mud in their choice of ATV or Polaris RZR Mud-Buggy. After that, guests can wind down with a swim or snorkel in a refreshing, private freshwater cenote.
