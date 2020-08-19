Palace Resorts Invites Families Back to School in Paradise
Palace Resorts is inviting families to 'Make Paradise Your Classroom' with the extension of their Kids & Teens Stay Free promotion, offering families the chance to capitalize on virtual learning and working remotely.
The offer, which has been extended through the end of the year, allows children age 17 or under to stay, play and eat free.
The promotion is a win-win for families, who can avoid crowds and travel during the busy holiday season. To top it off, Palace offers complimentary Wi-Fi throughout all resorts, keeping parents and kids connected or learning and working virtually.
Palace Resorts has also implemented a number of new safety protocols to keep visitors safe while in paradise, including contactless measures and added health and wellness.
Guests enjoy keyless room entry and can use contactless check-in through the Palace Resorts app. Menus are now digital at all restaurants and can be accessed through the app. Guests can also use it to book golf, spa, tours, etc.
New COVID-19 health and safety measures include stringent quality controls and enhanced cleaning. There are also crowd control procedures in communal areas as well as strict social distancing.
