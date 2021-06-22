Palace Resorts Invites Guests To Make Their Vacations Golf-Inclusive
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Laurie Baratti June 22, 2021
Palace Resorts’ Cancun properties are now offering a new add-on golf package that gives avid golfers the incredible opportunity to enjoy daily play on two world-class courses in paradise as part of their all-inclusive luxury experience.
Soak in sweeping views over the Caribbean Sea and wend your way through lush tropical surroundings as you take your golf cart from tee to tee, enjoying complimentary refreshments along the way.
Test your skills while soaking in the tranquil seaside setting on a total of 45 holes spread across two challenging championship courses—the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses to be found in Cancun. Afterward, you can unwind with drinks and lunch or dinner among friends at the clubhouse.
Moon Spa & Golf Club at the five-star Moon Palace Cancun features a combined 27 holes suitable for players of every level, spread across three distinct nine-hole courses—Dunes, Jungle and Lakes—which can be experienced in any combination. The property is rife with native flora and fauna, home to an important population of white-tailed deer that are protected as part of the Club’s sustainable management program.
Guests looking to improve their game are also invited to participate in the Moon Palace Golf Academy, where they can refine their technique and elevate their play under the tutelage of certified instructors and with the aid of integrated state-of-the-art technology.
The destination’s second Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, Riviera Cancun Golf Club, offers another 18 holes amid undulating fairways and greens, surrounded by mangrove forests and featuring panoramic vistas of the luminescent Caribbean Sea. The course having been designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, players will find themselves immersed in a tropical jungle setting, contending with strategically integrated wetlands and bunkers. Once having conquered the course, golfers can indulge in an amazing menu and premium bar at the clubhouse.
Golf aficionados who wish to take advantage of Palace Resorts’ golf-inclusive promotion receive the following at a bargain price of $106 per room:
—Two rounds (18 holes each) per day
—Shared cart fee for each round
—Food and beverages on the course and in the clubhouse
—Transportation to and from Moon Palace Golf Course. Transportation to Riviera Cancun Golf Club is an additional $12 per person.
To qualify for the promotion, a minimum three-night stay is required, and guests must purchase the golf package for every day of their stay. The $106 daily fee is based on two guests per room ($53 per person) assumed to be playing.
The golf-inclusive package can be added to your vacation at any of the following Palace Resorts properties: Beach Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, Moon Palace Cancun, Playacar Palace, Sun Palace and The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun.
For more information, visit palaceresorts.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Palace Resorts, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS