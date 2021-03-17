Palladium Hotel Group Invites Guests To Discover Its Dominican Republic Properties
WHY IT RATES: With five beautiful resorts all offering free COVID-19 tests, Palladium's Dominican Republic properties offer a paradise resort experience for everyone's vacation style, safely. —Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse
Palladium Hotel Group continues to position its properties in the Dominican Republic as a safe and flexible choice for the ultimate vacation getaway. The hotel group has a number of properties on the island that cater to a wide range of travelers, including Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and TRS Turquesa Hotel, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and the adult-exclusive TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.
With an ambitious vaccination campaign in place, the Dominican Republic strives to be one of the safest destinations in the Caribbean, and with an array of offers ideal for a spring getaway, Palladium Hotel Group remains the number one choice for a fun and safe vacation.
The Dominican Republic is considered a success story in containing COVID-19 and for the launch of its Responsible Recovery of Tourism plan. The destination is the only country providing an international tourist medical assistance plan covered 100 percent by the government. With the launch of its “Vacúnate RD” campaign, to vaccinate the country's 7.8 million adults by the end of 2021, the Dominican Ministry of Tourism aims to see a gradual ease of restrictions on tourist activities, contributing to the strengthening of the destination's economy.
“Palladium Hotel Group is proud to welcome guests to our properties in the Dominican Republic, one of the most popular and visited destinations in the Caribbean,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group. “Our all-inclusive Punta Cana and Cap Cana properties provide a one-stop shop for guests seeking a safe getaway during the pandemic, where they can enjoy nature and all the comforts and luxuries of a vacation without the worry of exposure,” she added.
The Dominican Republic, recently named one of Conde Nast Traveler’s “Prettiest Countries in the World,” is home to five of Palladium Hotel Group’s premier properties located on the destinations most secluded beaches. TRS Cap Cana Hotel offers an exclusive stay in an adults-only seafront hotel. Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa offers world-class services and thrilling entertainment for couples, friends and families. TRS Turquesa Hotel is perfect for those looking to visit Punta Cana and stay at an adults-only beachfront hotel, offering couples seeking a romantic vacation or groups of friends looking to enjoy a relaxing getaway the privacy and personalized service of an exclusive VIP getaway.
In addition to the industry-leading initiatives launched to keep guests safe, Palladium Hotel Group is incentivizing travel to its Dominican Republic properties with booking offers suited for guests in search of a luxury getaway. For more information on these deals visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com/en/offers.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
