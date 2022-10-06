Palladium Hotel Group Launches Fall Savings Promotion
Palladium Hotel Group is rolling out a special savings promotion this fall.
During the month-long sale, travelers can save big on an all-inclusive luxury stay at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts as well as adults-only TRS Hotels throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.
Guests booking TRS Hotels can save up to 45 percent in addition to receiving a $1,500 resort credit while travelers booking Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts can save up to 50 percent and receive a $1,500 resort credit and one free stay for a child.
The promotion is valid for bookings made through November 6, 2022, for stays taking place through January 1, 2024.
Guests have no shortage of stellar all-inclusive properties to choose from this fall, including the private and personalized adults-only TRS Cap Cana Hotel in the Dominican Republic, the family-friendly Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa in the Mexican Caribbean and the renowned Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa between the two popular tourist towns of Lucea and Montego Bay.
"At Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels, guests will get to experience an unforgettable vacation catered to all age groups," Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group, said in a statement. "Whether travelers are looking to visit the Dominican Republic, Mexico, or Jamaica, everyone can take the opportunity to unwind and take advantage of a variety of activities, beautiful sceneries and exceptional service."
