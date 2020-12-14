Palladium Hotel Group Receives Numerous Accolades in 2020
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Lacey Pfalz December 14, 2020
Palladium Hotel Group celebrates fifty years of luxury hotels and resorts by reflecting on the various awards and accolades granted to them by trusted travel partners this year.
The various awards that were given in 2020 includes the TravelAge West Wave Editor’s Pick for Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group in Mexico.
In October, Condé Nast Traveler recognized the Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa as Top 20 Resorts in Eastern Mexico in this year's Readers’ Choice Awards.
In November, the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Mexico received the 2020 Silver Visionary Award for Best Caribbean/Mexico Hotel Indoor/Outdoor Meeting Space by Prevue Magazine.
Delta Vacations awarded Palladium Hotel Group the 2020 Quality Assurance Award for the Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa and the TRS Turquesa Hotel.
Palladium Hotel Group received three Travel Weekly Magellan Awards: Gold in Overall-Upscale Hotel/Resort, Gold in Campaign-Advertising/Marketing, and Silver in Overall-Beach/Resort Hotel.
“Palladium Hotel Group is exceptionally proud to be recognized by true leaders in the travel industry. Prestigious accolades such as these further position Palladium Hotel Group amongst the best in our industry and we wish to continue creating these memorable vacation experiences for our guests as well as furthering our partnerships with valued travel advisors,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group.
Palladium Hotel Group successfully reopened their properties in Costa Mujeres, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, the Riviera Maya, Jamaica and more earlier this fall with complimentary Stay Safe Plus medical insurance to protect guests throughout the pandemic.
