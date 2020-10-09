Last updated: 04:15 PM ET, Fri October 09 2020

Palladium Reopens Riviera Maya Hotels

Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Janeen Christoff October 09, 2020

TRS Yucatan Hotel
PHOTO: A pool view at TRS Yucatan Hotel. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

Travelers to the Riviera Maya are being welcomed back to Palladium Hotel Group properties.

Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan Hotel are all once again welcoming guests for all-inclusive luxury vacations.

Travelers can continue to expect top-notch service and the same high-end amenities as before at Grand Palladium properties in the Riviera Maya, but now with new health and safety protocols that keep guests safe during the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy numerous restaurants offering a wide variety of international cuisine, the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center, onsite activities and more.

The luxury, adults-only TRS Yucatan Hotel offers guests modern accommodations, 14 restaurants, 21 bars, three pools, complimentary access to the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center and more.

Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa all offer fabulous pools, waterparks for children, spacious rooms and suites, 14 restaurants, 21 bars, direct access to the beach, sports, water activities and more.

Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa
PHOTO: The Colonial Snack Bar at Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

These activities are all enhanced with Palladium Hotel Group’s Clean & Safe program in partnership with SGS. These new measures include new cleaning and disinfection strategies, new hygiene initiatives, social distancing guidelines and contactless check-in and checkout procedures.

Learn more or book your future stay in Riviera Maya by contacting a travel advisor.

Janeen Christoff
