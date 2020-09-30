Palladium Hotel Group Continues to Promote Safe Traveling
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Janeen Christoff September 30, 2020
Many travelers are looking to get away despite the pandemic, but safety is of the utmost concern.
The Palladium Hotel Group resorts are oases where travelers can escape, relax and unwind, all while feeling safe, secure and protected from COVID-19. The company continues to make its visitors’ well-being the highest priority.
“During our 50 years of history, our highest priority has been people, and we have always striven to preserve their well-being,” said Raul Benito, chief operating officer of the hotel group. “For this reason, in these moments in which it is key to quickly adapt to the new reality that surrounds us and is necessary to generate trust, we have launched this new hygienic-sanitary protocol in collaboration with a leading company such as SGS with the aim of offering full health and safety guarantees for both our collaborators and clients so that they, in turn, can continue to enjoy a stay full of wonderful experiences.”
Through its partnership with SGS, Palladium has created protocols that ensure its 48 properties in the Americas and Europe are able to welcome travelers in a safe and healthy environment.
Palladium ensures strict adherence to new standards and compliance with new cleaning and disinfection strategies. The resorts have implemented new hygiene initiatives and are adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Protocols are overseen by the Palladium Hotel Group Global Customer Experience and Safety Council, which also ensures that each hotel is equipped with the best technology and the new disinfection systems.
Palladium also goes a step farther, in case the worst were to happen.
The hotel group is providing health insurance at many of its properties that guarantees services for any incidents that occur directly related to COVID-19.
This insurance not only provides extra peace of mind but also includes expenses for any illness arising during stays, medical transfer of patients, the extension of stays and more.
“Our guests’ safety and confidence in travel prompted us to launch this new initiative following our announcement of Palladium Hotel Group’s improved health and safety protocols, we wanted to continue innovating and providing tangible ways for our guests to have a worry-free vacation,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group. “We are taking every measure possible to take care of our guests and continue fostering confidence in travel,” she added.
Properties included in the insurance offer are: Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, TRS Coral Hotel and Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Mexico; Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa in Jamaica; Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino, Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, TRS Turquesa Hotel and TRS Cap Cana Hotel in the Dominican Republic.
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS