Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Thu January 14 2021

Palladium Unveils Onsite COVID-19 Testing at Its Resorts

Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Claudette Covey January 14, 2021

Grand Palladium, Palladium Hotel Group
The Grand Palladium Puerto Vallarta, pool. (Palladium Hotel Group Media License))

Palladium Hotel is making COVID-19 PCR tests available to its hotel guests in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requirement that all air travelers flying into the U.S. be in possession of negative results.

“In preparation for these new measurements and to facilitate this process, available from today [Jan. 14] Palladium Hotel Group will have the PCR COVID19 test available (at a cost) at the property’s doctor’s office,” the company said. “The doctor performs the test and the results will be available within 72 hours. It is recommended that guests schedule the appointment upon check-in at the hotel.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland.

Disneyland To End Its Annual Passholder Program

Over-The-Water Bungalows

Caribbean Resorts and Destinations Address New CDC COVID-19...

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

AMResorts Introduces Onsite Testing, Extended Stays and...

Family at the airport

Americans Optimistic About Being Able to Travel in 2021

Throughout the pandemic, Palladium has worked toward ensuring the health and safety of its guests.

The company features stringent protocols in partnership with SGS, which specializes in the certification and implementation.

Additionally, guests at select Palladium Hotel Group properties in the Americas are privy to free medical insurance covering any illness arising during stays, medical transfer of patients, the extension of stays and more.

For more information on Palladium Hotel Group

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Over-The-Water Bungalows

Caribbean Resorts and Destinations Address New CDC COVID-19...

AMResorts Introduces Onsite Testing, Extended Stays and Increased Flexibility

Sandals and Beaches Resorts To Offer Free COVID Testing

AIC Hotel Group Offering Free COVID-19 Testing, Medical Assistance

gallery icon Unlimited Luxury Awaits at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS