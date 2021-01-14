Palladium Unveils Onsite COVID-19 Testing at Its Resorts
Palladium Hotel Group Claudette Covey January 14, 2021
Palladium Hotel is making COVID-19 PCR tests available to its hotel guests in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requirement that all air travelers flying into the U.S. be in possession of negative results.
“In preparation for these new measurements and to facilitate this process, available from today [Jan. 14] Palladium Hotel Group will have the PCR COVID19 test available (at a cost) at the property’s doctor’s office,” the company said. “The doctor performs the test and the results will be available within 72 hours. It is recommended that guests schedule the appointment upon check-in at the hotel.”
Throughout the pandemic, Palladium has worked toward ensuring the health and safety of its guests.
The company features stringent protocols in partnership with SGS, which specializes in the certification and implementation.
Additionally, guests at select Palladium Hotel Group properties in the Americas are privy to free medical insurance covering any illness arising during stays, medical transfer of patients, the extension of stays and more.
