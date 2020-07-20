Palladium Offers Free Medical Insurance to Guests
Palladium Hotel Group is reinforcing its commitment to guests’ safety and wellness with a new offering of free medical assistance insurance.
Guests staying at select Palladium Hotel Group properties in the Americas will be insured with guaranteed services for any incidents directly related to COVID-19 that may arise during their stay.
This includes expenses for any illness arising during stays, medical transfer of patients, the extension of stays, and more.
“Our guests’ safety and confidence in travel prompted us to launch this new initiative following our announcement of Palladium Hotel Group’s improved health and safety protocols, we wanted to continue innovating and providing tangible ways for our guests to have a worry-free vacation,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group. “We are taking every measure possible to take care of our guests and continue fostering confidence in travel,” she added.
Properties included in the insurance offer are: Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, TRS Coral Hotel and Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Mexico; Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa in Jamaica; Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino, Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, TRS Turquesa Hotel and TRS Cap Cana Hotel in the Dominican Republic.
Palladium has partnered with Materh, a risk management company, to offer the coverage from InterMundial with the support of Europ Assistance.
The insurance comes along with strict new health and safety protocols certified by SGS, including its new Palladium Hotel Group Global Customer Experience and Safety Council.
