Paradisus Playa del Carmen Makes Wedding Dreams Come True
Hotel & Resort Paradisus Playa del Carmen Codie Liermann August 24, 2020
Paradisus Playa del Carmen has all the tools needed to assist in creating a magical destination wedding in Mexico. With designated wedding specialists, a variety of wedding packages to choose from and current promotions available, the resort company stands ready to make your wedding dreams come true.
Since the beginning of July, Paradisus Playa del Carmen has been welcoming back guests with a reimagined design. The resort did away with the two separate sections and is now open for all ages. Guests still have access to an upgraded service though, referred to as “The Reserve.”
Couples looking to tie the knot in paradise will find everything they need in Playa del Carmen—it’s a short drive from Cancun International airport; it’s home to white-sand Caribbean beaches, and there are endless amounts of activities in the area for guests interested in exploring.
Paradisus Playa del Carmen has several wedding packages for couples to choose from.
The Tailor Made package offers a unique experience that encompasses more than just the wedding. It begins with a three-hour pre-wedding celebration for the group to welcome guests upon arrival. The elaborate wedding day celebrations consist of the ceremony, a cocktail party and a private dinner reception, but the Tailor Made package doesn’t stop there. The day after, newlyweds can indulge in a couples massage and, any day of their choosing, a private dinner “under the stars.”
The Allure package takes it down a notch and offers a simple and pure celebration. The focus is on the wedding day, including a ceremony, cocktail party and private dinner reception. Newlywed perks include spa discounts and a late check-out, among other highlights.
For the simple and carefree couples, Chill Out Chic is the way to go. This package incorporates the beloved wedding traditions in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere. The big day includes the ceremony followed by a private dinner reception, and newlyweds still have access to a few special amenities.
The Aqua package is inspired by the Caribbean water, pulling the vibrant blue-turquoise tones for decoration. This sea of dreams package includes the ceremony, a cocktail party and a private dinner reception.
The Fantasy and Wish packages both keep it simple, either one ideal for a small celebration with just a few wedding guests. Couples can share an intimate wedding day with their favorite people while still having access to some of the newlywed perks, including spa discounts and a special wedding night turndown service.
With the current Say Yes in Paradisus promotion, brides and grooms can save big in addition to enjoying a complimentary bridal suite for five hours before the ceremony. This offer currently applies to bookings made by December 22, 2020.
One of the best things about a destination wedding is that you’re already in a perfect spot to begin your honeymoon. After saying goodbye to friends and family, you can spend the first moments of marriage enjoying the pool, the beach, delicious cuisine, exciting entertainment and much more.
Contact a travel advisor to begin creating your dream destination wedding at Paradisus Playa del Carmen.
For more information on Paradisus Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS