Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Thu May 27 2021

Paradisus To Reopen Paradisus Palma Real and Rebrand The Grand Reserve

Hotel & Resort Melia Hotels International Claudette Covey May 27, 2021

The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real
The Grand Reserve will be rebranded as the Paradisus Grand Cana. (photo via Melia)

Melia Hotels International’s Paradisus by Melia brand is scheduled to reopen the Paradisus Palma Real on June 5 and relaunch The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real as the Paradisus Grand Cana on June 15.

The properties are located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The Reserve, a newly unveiled brand-wide concept that provides guests with elevated adults-only and family vacation experiences, will be situated within the resort complex.

The Reserve accommodations at Paradisus Palma Real will include 190 Reserve suites and 146 adults-only Reserve suites.

The Reserve at Paradisus Grand Cana will include 108 swim-up suites and the Mangu restaurant, an exclusive dining venue for Reserve guests serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Reserve offers such services as private check-in and check-out, priority reservations for activities and restaurants, private pool and beach club access, culinary events and more.

“As we continue to welcome back travelers, we are thrilled to offer this elevated experience in Punta Cana,” said Andre Gerondeau, chief operating officer for Melia Hotels International. “We know that The Reserve is something special that will create lasting memories for our guests.”

In May 2020, Melia unveiled the Stay Safe with Melia program and also partnered with Bureau Veritas, which specializes in inspections, certification and testing.

