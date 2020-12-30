Perks of Joining the Palace PRO Specialist Program
Travel advisors looking to have exclusivity with privileges should consider joining Palace Resorts’ Palace PRO Specialist Program. It’s one of the most comprehensive incentive programs for agents in this industry to be a part of.
Not only do PRO Agents have access to exciting benefits and unlimited support, but there are also several ways to earn cash. Joining is easy, and advisors can becoming a Palace PRO Specialist after taking three simple steps.
1. First, register for the Palace PRO Specialist Program by clicking here.
2. Get training to learn all about the Palace Resorts brands. After registering, a Business Development Manager (BDM) will contact you in order to set up a training session.
3. Last, book one room at any Palace Resorts or Le Blanc Spa Resorts property and claim the booking by entering the information here.
Once you’re a Palace PRO Specialist, you’ll have access to exclusive perks. The program offers a variety of benefits and incentives for agents.
Travel advisors who are part of this program have access to marketing materials which will help raise awareness about the brand and grow sales. Your clients will feel comfortable knowing you are not only knowledgeable about the topic, but an actual PRO. Your BDM will ensure you have all the education you need.
Additional perks are provided as you book more room nights. For example, after booking 100 to 399 room nights, you’ll be at the Gold Crown level, which includes $150 of complimentary air credit, 18 percent commission on wedding extras and complimentary nights.
Platinum Crown and Emerald Crown come with even more advantages.
If you have agents inquiring about a winter getaway, there are a few days remaining in Palace Resorts’ New Year’s Sale. Help your clients ring in 2021 by booking a vacation they can look forward to in the months to come. With 10 all-inclusive resorts to choose from, there is an option out there for everyone.
Your clients can choose to have two times the luxury with a book one room, get one room free promotion. Guests can use both of the rooms on the same vacation or choose to use their free room at the same resort on a different date in 2021.
Another available promotion is more luxury for less, offering up to 40 percent off an all-inclusive stay. Guests can also save on ultimate pampering with up to 25 percent off adults-only resorts. This offer is valid for stays at Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun and Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, where your clients will be treated to butler service, fine dining and more.
Click here to learn more about the Palace PRO Specialist Program and here for the current offers.
