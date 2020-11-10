Palace Resorts Introduces Full-Service Solutions for Weddings, Meetings and More
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Janeen Christoff November 10, 2020
Palace Resorts has launched an in-house event, design and production team, serving all group and event travel needs.
Together, Palace Productions and EDGE, Exceptional Destination Groups and Events, offer a full-service team for conferences, meetings and incentives and weddings, including airport transfers, tours and activities throughout Cancun and the Mayan Riviera.
Palace Productions offers a one-stop-shop for event planners with professional services from one place, including:
—Amada Flower Design, which provides fresh flowers from top florists as well as exclusively designed creative arrangements in a wide variety of styles.
—Delight Cake Studio offers delicious desserts made by Palace Resorts’ own executive pastry chef. Guests can choose from custom cakes and sweets tables featuring customizable delights.
—Evoke Events Decor has a variety of trendy and classic furniture options and configurations.
—Quantum Events Technology provides top-of-the-line audiovisual and technological equipment.
—Palace Entertainment gives guests access to world-class performances, including musical shows, dancers, fireworks displays, unique photo booths and more.
—Video and photography services are available from Palace’s in-house teams, offering creative and unique photography and video to capture special moments throughout events.
Clients also have the expertise of a professional planner and/or Palace Productions sales executive available to organize all the details.
For more information on Palace Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS