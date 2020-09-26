Planet Hollywood Latest Las Vegas Resort Set to Reopen
Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Rich Thomaselli September 26, 2020
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will become the latest Las Vegas property to reopen when it unlocks the doors again on Thursday, October 8.
The hotel portion of the resort will only be open four days a week, from Thursdays to Sundays, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.
The announcement by Caesar’s Entertainment follows the successful reopening of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.
“Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, and we are pleased to announce the reopening of the hotel for weekend stays, along with gaming, restaurants and other amenities, at this resort on Oct. 8,” Senior Vice President and Planet Hollywood General Manager Jason Gregorec said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests back with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols.”
Planet Hollywood has several new features it plans on introducing, including a new William Hill Race & Sports Book, capitalizing on a partnership with the famed British bookmaker.
That includes self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering.
The Company previously announced it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.
