Planet Hollywood to Open in Jamaica

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 03, 2019

Falmouth Port, Trelawny, Jamaica
Falmouth Port, Trelawny, Jamaica

Jamaica tourism minister Edmund Bartlett announced that Jamaica will be home to a new luxury Planet Hollywood Hotel & Resort.

The property will break ground in Trelawny next year.

“The addition of these rooms to Trelawny will give the area a major boost in terms of job creation, linkages with many other areas of the Jamaican economy including agriculture and other social and economic opportunities. It will also impact our overall arrivals for the country which continues to see unprecedented growth in visitors and earnings,” said Bartlett.

The news comes after Bartlett met with Stephen Hunter, president and CEO of Sunwing Travel Group, in Toronto, Canada.

The property will offer 600 luxury guestrooms and offer an engaging and interactive experience with pop culture references from movies, music, sports and entertainment. Groundbreaking is expected to take place next year.

Sunwing has joined forces with Planet Hollywood to help build its hotel operations around the world.

Planet Hollywood Cancun is scheduled to open this March.

