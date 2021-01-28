Playa Hotels & Resorts Offers Extended Stay Protection Plan
Lacey Pfalz January 28, 2021
Playa Hotels & Resorts announced that its resorts will now offer an Extended Stay Protection Plan for guests who test positive for COVID-19 for only $29.
Following the addition of complimentary or discounted on-site COVID-19 testing at all of its hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean, Playa Hotels & Resorts is now offering a way to quarantine safely should guests test positive for COVID-19.
The Extended Stay Protection Plan is $29 per person per stay and is paid at the time of arrival. The plan gives guests up to fourteen days of complimentary quarantine accommodations. Children twelve and under who test positive or children of parents who test positive can stay for free.
“We understand travel can feel complicated these days and our goal is to simplify the process by removing any uncertainty,” said Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
“And now for just $29 per person, our guests have the added certainty of comfortable and secure quarantine accommodations at our resorts in the instance of a positive COVID-19 test result.”
The Extended Stay Protection Plan is part of Playa’s Safe Stay Initiative, which provides access to complimentary or reduced-cost COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests on site.
