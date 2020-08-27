Playa Launches Individual Incentives for All-Inclusive Hyatt and Hilton Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts has created an individual incentive travel program that will help companies award resort stays to top-performing employees.
The program will reward top performers with a deluxe stay at its all-inclusive Hyatt and Hilton resorts in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Recipients are given a gift card good for the resort stay. They choose where and when they go (some restrictions apply).
The incentive trips are available for three to seven nights in a variety of accommodations allowing for a range of budgets. Upon arrival at the resort, recipients will receive welcome letters and special in-room amenities.
Playa’s all-inclusive incentive program covers deluxe accommodations, all meals, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, taxes and gratuities. The resort stays can be enhanced with spa services, off-property excursions, private cabanas, private beach dinners and more.
Participating Hyatt resorts are Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos and Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta.
Participating Hilton resorts are Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Hilton La Romana Resort & Spa and Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park.
The resorts all follow the “Playa Safe Stay” protocols.
For more information, call 888-676-7960 or visit the Hilton site or the Hyatt site.
