Playa Resorts Celebrates National Rum Day All Month
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann August 20, 2019
One of the highlights of a Caribbean vacation is grabbing a refreshing cocktail and sipping on it while relaxing by the pool or ocean. Stress and worry are carried away with each tropical sip and are soon replaced with relaxation and fun.
In honor of the recent National Rum Day—and since one day of celebrating usually isn’t enough—people around the world are celebrating rum all month long.
The distilled alcoholic beverage is sometimes slowly sipped on its own or on ice but is most frequently found mixed in a specialty cocktail such as a Piña Colada, Mai Tai or Mojito.
Several Playa Hotels & Resorts properties are taking this national day very seriously by doing something unique for guests. Jewel Grande, Hilton Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall are choosing to participate in the fun in all different ways, and all three of these resorts happen to be located in the beautiful Caribbean island of Jamaica.
Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa has an entire menu dedicated to this special occasion. For $35, guests can enjoy an exclusive Jamaican Rum Tasting Dinner at the hands of experts.
The tasting includes seven different types of rum: Appleton 21 Years Old, Appleton Rare 12 Year Blend, Appleton Reserve Blend, Appleton Signature Blend, J Wray & Nephew Overproof, Cocomania Coconut Liqueur and Sangster Rum Cream.
These delights are paired with a delicious food menu which includes curried coconut shrimp, jerk chicken and rum cake, among many other local favorites.
Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa provides the treats to satisfy any sweet tooth with a lineup including Jamaican Rum Cake and Rummy Banana Strudel. Both desserts can be recreated at home and include a hint of white rum, making them the perfect treats to indulge in while celebrating National Rum Month.
Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, a family-friendly property, and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, an adult-only property, are both celebrating this month as well. The chef has a few rum incorporated dishes prepared, and the mixologist has a handful of cocktails available for guests with rum as the main ingredient.
From pre-dinner cocktails to delicious meals and sweet treats, Playa Hotels & Resorts ensures visitors to these resorts will not only create memories in paradise but also get a rum fix during this month of celebrating.
