Unexpected Dining Options in Montego Bay
Hotel & Resort Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Laurie Baratti August 02, 2019
With its prime paradisiacal location of Montego Bay, Jamaica, the Playa Resorts-operated Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall provides an ultimate all-inclusive playground for guests of all ages, and the resort’s gastronomic scene is no exception.
With thirteen restaurants, bars and lounges on the property, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall has much more on offer than your everyday all-inclusive. Highlighting the diversity of various international cuisines, with dishes prepared by skillful chefs using the freshest ingredients, there’s something on the menu for every member of your party. And best of all, these flavors from around the world won’t cost you one extra penny.
Starting with some of the island’s regional dishes, Barefoot JerkZ is a casual Jamaican barbeque eatery right on the sand that treats hungry beachgoers to traditional Jamaican flavors. Savor some spicy chicken wings picnic-style on the beach, or enjoy your chicken or pork barbeque in a swinging chair or under a grass cabana.
The Blue Grill at CalypZo beachfront grill house features an exposed kitchen and bar, with an open-air aesthetic that incorporates nautical canoe table and rope chandeliers. Fresh seafood is served straight from the offshore waters where it was caught, with specialties that include marinated shrimp salad and seafood curry. Meanwhile, the Blue Ice Bar serves guests sparkling wine and premium cocktails to complement their meals.
BraZil Steakhouse is a churrascaria offering a taste of traditional Brazilian flavors with an endless procession of skewered grilled meats, as well as delicious delicacies like linguica, picaña beef and freshly-caught seafood items. Head to the accompanying buffet for salad options, cheeses, cold cuts and bread; or save room for traditional Brazilian desserts, such as rabanada, a Brazilian-style French toast.
At FuZion Asian Grill, skilled chefs prepare modern Asian cuisine using surprising ingredients and in innovative styles, including at teppanyaki grill stations that enable them to dazzle diners with their culinary talents close-up. House specialties include Vietnamese summer rolls, beef pad Thai and green curry chicken, with a separate menu for kids. A selection of Asian beers, sake wines and sake-based cocktails is available to complement your delectable appetizers and entrees.
Di RoZa prepares authentic, Italian cuisine in an atmosphere inspired by Old-world architecture, and made more intimate by private rooms and roaring fireplaces. A variety of antipasti, cheeses and cured meats, along with fresh, homemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas are complemented by an exquisite collection of wines on offer. An accompanying children’s menu provides special selections to suit younger palates.
Union Jack’Z English sports pub delivers a taste of old England, serving traditional tavern cuisine and an assortment of international ales and spirits in a British-inspired setting that’s outfitted with huge TVs. Traditional English menu items, such as meat pies and fish-and-chips, are served alongside other popular bar bites, like chicken-wings baskets, available in several flavors. There’s also a kids’ menu for the wee nippers. Late-night, Union Jack’Z becomes an after-hours entertainment hotspot, with live DJs spinning a dance party from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Running the gamut of gourmet food and beverage options, and available for breakfast, lunch and dinner alike, ChoiceZ Buffet is your go-to when you want a little bit of everything. Internationally-inspired selections range from custom omelets and flaky pastries to a juice bar, salads, bakery items and main dishes.
After a satisfying meal, guests can always head over to BiteZ for an assortment of sweet treats, such as ice cream, freshly-baked cookies, pastries and other homemade desserts.
