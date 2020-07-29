Playa Resorts Shares Updates to Wedding Programs, Unveils New ‘Home Office at the Beach’ Promotion
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Eric Bowman July 29, 2020
Here at Hyatt Ziva Cancun this week, Playa Hotels & Resorts is hosting a number of travel agents and advisors to showcase their new health and safety protocols.
In speaking with these top advisors, Kevin Froemming, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Playa Hotels & Resorts, unveiled a new program the brand is pushing out.
In the video, Froemming first shares an update on Playa's wedding programs before announcing the plans in place for the new "Home Office at the Beach" initiative that is definitely unique to the all-inclusive market.
