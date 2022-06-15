Preferred Hotel Group Announces Loyalty Program Enhancements
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 15, 2022
Preferred Hotel Group, which includes Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Beyond Green, updated its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program to enhance the benefits loyalty members receive.
I Prefer Reward Nights Plus is one of the new benefits of being a loyalty member. Travelers can mix and match paying for their hotel stays with points and cash at participating properties around the world. The cash portion of their payment still earns reward points while shaving off a bit of the bill.
Another enhancement is the Stay, Reward, Repeat offer. Members staying one to three nights in a row can now earn up to 15,000 I Prefer bonus points, which is enough to redeem a free night stay. Bookings must be made by September 30, 2022 for stays through the end of the year to receive the bonus points.
I Prefer Gift Cards, which can be used for stays and services at I Prefer hotels and resorts, are also now available. Now through the end of June, loyalty members can receive a 20 percent Bonus Card with each gift card purchased.
Other programs include the Flexible Member Rate, which includes savings for loyalty members of at least ten percent or higher, which is now a permanent benefit of I Prefer. The rate also includes the ability to cancel the booking up to the day of arrival.
From June 16 through June 22, I Prefer loyalty members can also enjoy access to the exclusive I Prefer Auction, which allows members to use their rewards points to bid on real-life experiences around the world, including an afternoon tea for two in London, a rooftop dinner in Saint-Tropez, a wellness ritual in Guatemala and more.
“As we embrace this new era of travel and as the industry continues to recover, we’re excited to expand I Prefer’s benefits and capabilities to include greater flexibility and enhanced options that inspire connection and discovery, allowing all loyal I Prefer members to book with confidence as they set off on new adventures, near and far,” said Jeri Salazar, Vice President of Loyalty for Preferred Hotel Group.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information about I Prefer Rewards or to join, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS