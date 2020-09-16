Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 13 Properties Between May and August
September 16, 2020
Preferred Hotels & Resorts added 13 new properties to its portfolio of hotels between May and August 2020, rounding its number of member properties to 39 in the first eight months of the year.
In the U.S., new member hotels include Pendry West Hollywood in West Hollywood, Calif., which features 149 guestrooms, 40 residences and a culinary experience created by Wolfgang Puck; the 144-room Chicago Silversmith Hotel & Suites, which boasts a signature restaurant and lounge; the 50-room Drayton Hotel in Savannah, Ga., which is located in the historic American Trust and Bank Building; and the 181-room Wall Street Hotel, set in Manhattan’s financial district and scheduled to debut soon.
In Asia, new properties include Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute Yangcheng Lake in Suzhou, China, which sits on 47 acres and features 58 lakefront suites and private villas; the 25-room Genera’s Mansion in Xichang, China, which was originally constructed during the Qing Dynasty; and the 169-room Seawood Hotel, Miyakojima Kurima Resort in Okinawa, Japan, on the diminutive island of Kurimajima.
In Europe, hotels included the 189-room Park Centraal Amsterdam, which has been newly rebranded; the newly renovated 204-room Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain; the 12-suite Corso 281 in Rome, which is set in an 18th-century palace; and the 19-room BEYOND by Geisel, situated in Munich’s Marienplatz Square.
In Mexico, new members include Azul Talavera Hotel, which is equipped with 78 residential-style guestrooms and suites in two restored historic buildings; and the 151-room Galeria Plaza San Jeronimo in Mexico City, which is scheduled to debut in late 2020.
