Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 16 New Members
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor October 16, 2019
Preferred Hotels & Resorts is expanding its portfolio once again.
The independent hotel brand, which already represents more than 750 hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries, is adding 16 new members to its global portfolio.
Among the new locations is a country retreat featuring Michelin-starred cuisine in the north of England and a Floridian resort on Choctawhatchee Bay.
Highlights of the new additions include:
Hotel Effie Sandestin, Florida, United States
Inside the gates of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast, the new luxury Hotel Effie Sandestin will open its doors in June 2020.
Integrating coastal charm with Southern hospitality, the hotel will offer 250 guestrooms and 19 suites with bay and golf course views.
Situated on 2,400 acres of land along the banks of the Choctawhatchee Bay, guests will have access to seven miles of beaches, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, and a 123-slip marina.
Celebrity Chef and James Beard Award Winner Hugh Acheson will create menus featuring upscale Southern cuisine with a flavorful European twist, which can be enjoyed in the signature restaurant, café, and pool bar.
ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, Cancun, Mexico
Situated off the coast of the Caribbean Sea in Cancun, the newly opened ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive luxury haven offering a perfect balance of tranquility and adventure for the whole family.
Tucked away on the idyllic beach of Playa Mujeres, next to a nature reserve, the hotel’s locally-inspired architecture and interiors blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings.
Featuring 164 contemporary suites, all with local Mexican art on display and views across the ocean, guests can take advantage of the resort’s five restaurants, three-story spa and wellness center, an 18-hole golf course, and a kids’ club for children of all ages. For an additional dose of culture, take an on-property Art Walk where there will be regular exhibitions of local artists.
President Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa
Offering more than two decades of authentic hospitality and 250 years of heritage, the President Hotel has become a Cape Town institution following its reopening in 1998 by President Nelson Mandela, and, with 349 luxury guestrooms and apartments, it is now Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ largest hotel in Africa.
Set in the exclusive Bantry Bay neighborhood, nestled between the Lion’s Head mountain range and rugged coastline, the President Hotel offers sweeping views across the Atlantic Ocean and is a stone’s throw from the buzzing V&A waterfront district.
Guests can take advantage of the hotel’s outdoor infinity swimming pool, a well-appointed gym and intimate spa, an exclusive sundowner rooftop drinks terrace, and a range of on-property restaurant experiences.
Northcote, Lancashire, U.K.
Surrounded by picturesque countryside and villages, Northcote is a quintessential English country retreat home to 26 chic guest rooms, each with views across Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.
The resort is famed for its Michelin-starred restaurant that is headed up by Executive Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, whose adventurous menus feature the region’s finest organic produce and seasonal ingredients, most of which is grown in the hotel’s gardens.
Guests of Northcote can experience a variety of activities including gin-making, cheese tasting, and on-property gourmet cooking classes at one of the U.K.’s leading culinary schools.
Every year the hotel pays homage to fine gastronomy with its Obsession festival, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020, from January 24 to February 9, welcoming 24 international master chefs with 21 Michelin Stars between them to take over the kitchen and create unparalleled dining experiences.
Great Southern Killarney ,Killarney, Ireland
Known as Killarney’s grand dame hotel, Great Southern Killarney is housed in a historic 19th-century building surrounded by six acres of manicured gardens in the heart of one of Ireland’s most beautiful towns.
Over the years, the hotel has been a regular haunt for celebrity guests such as Princess Grace of Monaco, Charlie Chaplin, and Jackie Kennedy – fitting as its 175 elegant guestrooms and residences are fit for royalty with traditional Victorian features including marble sinks, freestanding baths, and four-poster beds.
Guests can enjoy a traditional afternoon tea in The Grand Foyer, a gourmet evening meal in the ornate Garden Room Restaurant famed for its magnificent gilt domed ceiling, and relax and unwind in the heated swimming pool and sauna.
The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai, Shanghai, China
Blending traditional Shanghai charm with modern luxury, The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai is an art deco gem in the heart of the city, close to major cultural sites including Nanjing shopping street, People’s Park, Raffles City shopping center, and the Shanghai Museum.
A famous hot spot for the local A-list following its original grand opening in 1933, the hotel’s glamour and opulence has been retained through its neo-classic architecture with features including a stained-glass skylight in the lobby above a curved staircase.
Additional highlights include a tranquil SPA center offering a range of healing and restorative treatments, and three restaurants and bars offering a variety of local and international cuisines.
Other member hotels to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts include:
— Hotel Samzeo (Omalo, Georgia)
—Park Central Hotel New York (New York City, United States)
—H10 Palazzo Canova (Venice, Italy)
—Marival Distinct Luxury Residences (Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico)
—Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites (Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico)
—Ultima Megève (Megève, France)
—Ultima Genève (Geneva, Switzerland)
—Ultima Crans-Montana (Crans-Montana, Switzerland)
—Las Terrazas de Abama (Tenerife, Spain)
—The Last Word Kitara (Klaserie Nature Reserve, South Africa)
