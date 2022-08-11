Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrates Three Brands in Mexico
Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues to increase its portfolio in Mexico, strengthening its alliances with the country's leading hotel groups.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a group of independent luxury hotels, represents over 650 hotels, resorts, and residences in 80 countries. In its mission to grow, it continues its expansion in Mexico reaching 65 hotels in its portfolio with the integration of three new Mexican properties: Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun - a Tafer Resort, and HS Hotsson Hotel Guadalajara Expo.
Preferred has been a leading pioneer in independent hospitality for over 50 years. Through their affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, independent hotels in Mexico can maintain autonomy in their operation and preserve their Mexican identity while accessing Preferred's advanced distribution and sales technologies, including a network of sales offices in 35 countries.
Member hotels can take advantage of the loyalty program I Prefer, with more than 4 million members worldwide. And they also have tools such as a marketing, public relations, and social media ecosystem that gives them visibility in key global markets such as the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
"Preferred Hotels & Resorts will continue to grow in Mexico," says Antonio Vera, Regional Director of Preferred Hotels & Resorts for Mexico and Central America. "A relevant percentage of the constant growth of the portfolio in Mexico is due to the great relationship we have built with the Mexican hotel groups we work with daily, generating high value in investment returns, global visibility, and technology. In addition, we have the world's largest loyalty program for independent hotels, all of which is important to be competitive within the industry."
Member hotels and resorts represented by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand are aligned to five collections: Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences. Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca and Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun - a Tafer Resort join the L.V.X. collection, while HS Hotsson Hotel Guadalajara Expo joins the Lifestyle collection.
Each group is defined by a set of fixed criteria across ten categories. In addition to experience, they focus on core services, physical facilities, price, awards, recognition, and guest reviews.
Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca (Oaxaca, Mexico)
Oaxaca was chosen as the world's best city to travel to in 2022, according to Travel + Leisure. The Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca is prime in the city's beautiful historic center. The hotel has 144 rooms that merge with the most exquisite local details. It is the ideal property to experience the beautiful architecture, learn about the traditions and enjoy the music and gastronomy of the city. Memorable culinary and wellness experiences await guests with an Oaxacan touch.
In the Zapotec language, the word nabane means to be alive, and the Nabane Spa is an enchanting oasis full of peace and healing. Guests will find a grill and tequila bar at La Distral restaurant and the Agave Lounge. In addition to enjoying distilled spirits, cocktails, and the region's mezcal, they can savor exceptional Mexican cuisine or choose from seafood, cuts of meat, salads, and desserts. This culinary experience is created and directed by Mexican chef Gerardo Rivera, a Master Chefs of Mexico association member.
Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun - a Tafer Resort (Cancun, Mexico)
The white sands of Playa Mujeres surround this new beachfront all-inclusive resort. The property has 452 suites with private balconies or terraces. Foodies will enjoy six dining concepts (and two more to be launched later this summer), including DAO, a contemporary Chinese restaurant, and a gourmet lounge offering a variety of world cuisine with five cooking stations.
Highlights of the resort include four heated family pools, an adults-only rooftop pool, holistic treatments at the Imagine spa, and easy access to Playa Mujeres Golf Club. For discovering the area, the concierge team is always on hand to arrange excursions to Mayan archaeological sites on the Yucatan Peninsula.
HS Hotsson Hotel Guadalajara Expo (Guadalajara, Mexico)
Recent studies reveal that corporate travel is recovering, and Mexico is at the forefront of the recovery of meetings and conventions in Latin America. Guadalajara is one of Mexico's most productive states and plays a significant economic role. Hotsson Hotel Guadalajara Expo has a privileged location, just minutes from the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, and features more than 200 contemporary rooms for business travelers.
Grupo Hotsson has developed a strong alliance with Preferred, with 12 properties throughout the country that are now part of the portfolio.
